Rashami Desai Reunites With Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana Post Bigg Boss Finale, Enjoys Pasta!

The latest season of Bigg Boss concluded on Saturday with Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner up. Post the grand finale, Rashami Desai reunited with co-contestants and good friends Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana the very next day over pasta.

Rashami took to social media and shared an adorable post with her fans and followers. In the video, the actress is seen enjoying her pasta and captioned it as follows: “Helllloooooooooooooooo!!!! Started my day with a #Pasta #HaqHai #ImBack #Stronger #Wiser #ILoveYouAll” (sic)

It must be recollected that Rashami was once bashed by her Bigg Boss 13 housemates for stealing and eating pasta with Vishal during her stay inside the glasshouse. For the uninitiated, Rashami was declared as the third runner up of Bigg Boss 13.

The Uttaran actress was seen having a good time with Asim and Himanshi as they partied and had a fun evening with each other. The trio was accompanied by Asim's brother Umar Riaz and cousin Nomaan Ellahi in the post-finale reunion. In a boomerang video, Rashami, Asim and his brother are seen dancing together while Himanshi seems to be capturing them in the frame. Check out the pictures and videos below:

