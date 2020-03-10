Rashami Desai Reveals She Was Trolled For Low Cleavage; Talks About Pay Disparity In The Industry

Rashami Desai Was Trolled For Low Cleavage

The actress said, "I have been trolled a lot of times for my size, make-up, clothes, hair, for my low cleavage. I have a habit of fluctuating when it comes to weight. Sometimes I gain or lose weight, so they have a problem with that too. There are times when they don't like my clothes or dance, so they comment on that too. I want to tell these faceless people it is my body, my choice I will do what I feel is right. I have earned it."

Rashami Doesn’t Compare Her Salary With Someone Else

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also said that she is getting (fees) what she deserves. She also added that she doesn't compare her salary with someone else.

On Pay Disparity In The Industry

Rashami told the leading daily, "I think if a male actor is getting paid more than me then it is his hard work and I don't think I need to question. I am getting what I deserve and you need to be clear with your thoughts also I feel. Like if sometimes the quality of work is great but I am getting paid less than my male counterpart I will still agree to do it. There are also times, when the money is very good but the quality of work is average then I need to decide whether the work is important or the money. For me my work has always got me good pay package and I am always happy about it, I won't compare. I won't compare my salary with someone else. I will definitely compare, how I will utilise it."

She Used To Carry Knife & Pepper Spray

The actress revealed that when she was 18/19-years old, she used to carry hockey stick, small knife and a pepper spray with her. She added that she has taught people good lessons, but now she has become a little calm.