      Rashami Desai’s Fan Dies Due To COVID-19; Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Feels Helpless

      Entire India is battling with the Novel Coronavirus pandemic as the virus is spreading rapidly all across the country. Among all the states, Maharashtra has the most number of COVID-19 positive cases, in which Mumbai has become a hotspot. Amidst all, Rashami Desai has recently felt helpless amid the lockdown.

      In a sad turn of events, a fan of Rashami Desai has reportedly passed away due to COVID-19. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist took to Twitter and mourned her death. Rashami wrote, "The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these...This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me ?￰ﾟﾘﾔ So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless ? #RIP".

      In the tweet, Rashami Desai condoles her fan's death. She mentioned that her prayers are with the family. She said it was time to pray for the whole world to heal faster. Rashami also felt helpless that she couldn't help, or at least meet her fan. Apart fromthe actress, Rashami's other fans also expressed their condolence.

      In another tweet, Rashami wrote, "Life is strange Life is tough Not fair ?￰ﾟﾘﾭ Feeling helpless & devastated atm Much much love and strength to the family of @RashamiKiFan #RIP we lost a charm ? Praying for this virus to not take away anyone's life.. let us all pray everyday for the world to heal faster.. ?￢ﾀﾝ."

      Apart from Rashami Desai, a couple of Sidharth Shukla's fans also tested postive for COVID-19. He wished them a speedy recovery and wrote, "Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you... but it's ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don't happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong".

      On a related note, till today, India has reported 6771 Coronavirus positive cases while 228 people died of it.

      Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 17:33 [IST]
