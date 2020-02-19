    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rashami Desai Says Asim Was More Deserving Than Sid; Talks About Shehnaz's Suitor In Swayamvar!

      By
      |

      It has been just a few days that Bigg Boss 13 got over, but people are still talking about the show. Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner while Asim Raiz came second followed by Shehnaz Gill at third and Rashami Desai at the fourth places, respectively. Like many others, Rashami also feels that Asim was more deserving than Sidharth. Those who feel that it is because of her fight with Sidharth and friendship with Asim, the answer is no.

      Asim Was More Deserving Than Sid

      Asim Was More Deserving Than Sid

      Rashami was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "From whatever I have seen during his journey in the show, all I can say is he has done good for himself. But if it comes about deserving- Asim Riaz was more deserving that Sidharth. However, I am not questioning Sidharth's win. It's just that Asim's journey graph has shown more growth. He has given content in every manner. I am sure the audience must have got to learn a lot from this new guy."

      Sid & Rashami Don’t Hold Any Grudges Now

      Sid & Rashami Don’t Hold Any Grudges Now

      The Dil Se Dil Tak actress revealed that she hated the way Sidharth used to talk, but things got sorted by the end of the season and they don't hold any grudges now.

      Rashami On Shehnaz

      Rashami On Shehnaz

      Recently, the actress was seen along with Sidharth on Shehnaz and Paras Chhabra's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. About Sana, Rashami said, "I still love Shehnaaz a lot. She is funny and a very cute girl. I like her a lot. And vo mujhe baar baar kehti thi apna to kya hai wapas Punjab jana hai. Maine bola baby tujhe to Punjab jaane hi nahi milega. Tu to yahin rahegi tujhe ye log nahi chhodenge. And it became true. She immediately got this show. The best part is Shehnaaz doesn't take everything to her heart. The only thing which I didn't like about her was vo apni self-respect nahi rakhti thi and I used to tell her tu apni izzat nahi karegi to saamne wala bhi nahi karega and I am glad she realised that with time and worked on that which I really appreciate."

      About Sana’s Suitable Companion

      About Sana’s Suitable Companion

      Regarding Sana's suitable companion, the actress said, "Shehnaaz is a complete child. And she takes a lot of time to take a good decision. So, I want somebody who keeps her happy. And give her immense respect as that's the most important thing in the world."

      Also Read: John Cena Sharing Asim's Pic Was Paid Publicity Stunt? Asim's Team Spent Whopping Amount On His PR!

      Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen, Balraj Participate In Paras-Shehnaz's Swayamvar!

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 18:08 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 19, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X