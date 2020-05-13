    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Rashami Desai Says She's Done With Innocent Love; Adds She’s A Sensible Woman Now

      Rashami Desai grabbed headlines for participating in Bigg Boss 13. She was also in news for her break-up with Arhaan Khan. Currently, the actress is seen in Naagin 4. More than professional life, Rashami has been in the news for her personal life. When the actress was asked if she still believes in love given the past experiences that she has had, she revealed that she is done with innocent love!

      Rashami Desai Is Done With Innocent Love

      Rashami Desai Is Done With Innocent Love

      Rashami was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The kind of love you are talking about, I am done with it. I had given it to somebody I really loved and admired and I have respect for that feeling. Now, I am a sensible woman who understands the situations around me."

      Rashami Says…

      Rashami Says…

      The Naagin actress added that she might have fewer people around her, but they are her people. Earlier, she was scared that they might leave her, but later she realised that she doesn't need to be worried and rather than waiting for true love, she feels that she should be with people who respects her.

      'It Is Absolutely Fine To Make Mistakes'

      ‘It Is Absolutely Fine To Make Mistakes’

      The actress said that we have to go with the flow and if it has to happen it will. Rashami also added that she is not saying no to anything as life goes on. She further said, "You make mistakes and learn. It is absolutely fine to make mistakes, just accept your faults. The more you go in denial the more you become negative and I don't believe in it."

      Why Rashami's Mother Changed Her Name?

      Why Rashami’s Mother Changed Her Name?

      On the other hand, Rashami's mother, Rasila Desai revealed that as a single parent, she was a bit scared of the society when Rashami entered the field of entertainment, and hence, she changed her name from Shivani to Divya and then to Rashami, after getting an advice from an astrologer.

      Also Read: Rashami Desai Reveals How She Dealt With Indecent Offers; Says She Is In Touch With Sidharth Shukla

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
