Rashami Desai Says She's Done With Innocent Love; Adds She’s A Sensible Woman Now

Rashami Desai Is Done With Innocent Love

Rashami was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The kind of love you are talking about, I am done with it. I had given it to somebody I really loved and admired and I have respect for that feeling. Now, I am a sensible woman who understands the situations around me."

Rashami Says…

The Naagin actress added that she might have fewer people around her, but they are her people. Earlier, she was scared that they might leave her, but later she realised that she doesn't need to be worried and rather than waiting for true love, she feels that she should be with people who respects her.

‘It Is Absolutely Fine To Make Mistakes’

The actress said that we have to go with the flow and if it has to happen it will. Rashami also added that she is not saying no to anything as life goes on. She further said, "You make mistakes and learn. It is absolutely fine to make mistakes, just accept your faults. The more you go in denial the more you become negative and I don't believe in it."

Why Rashami’s Mother Changed Her Name?

On the other hand, Rashami's mother, Rasila Desai revealed that as a single parent, she was a bit scared of the society when Rashami entered the field of entertainment, and hence, she changed her name from Shivani to Divya and then to Rashami, after getting an advice from an astrologer.