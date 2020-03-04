Rashami Desai Shares Her Casting Couch Story; Reveals The Name Of The Guy Who Tried To Molest Her

    For Quick Alerts
      Although Bigg Boss 13 is over, the contestants are still making a lot of noise. Rashami Desai, who had a bumpy journey in the Bigg Boss house, recently made a few shocking revelations about facing casting couch. The actress revealed that during her teenage, when she was trying to get into the industry, a guy tried to molest her. She also revealed the person's name!

      In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami shared her horrific casting couch story. She revealed that a guy named Suraj made sure that she is not aware of the industry and took advantage of her. She added that he tried to spike her drink and molest her. But she didn't let it happen.

      The Dil Se Dil Tak actress was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "When I started my career 13 years ago, I was very young and from a completely non-filmy background. I didn't know anyone from the industry. I still remember that I was told if you don't go through casting couch, you won't get work. His name is Suraj and I don't know where he's now."

      "First time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn't know what it meant back then. I told him I don't know and he knew that she's completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried taking advantage of me and tried to molest me in some or the other way."

      Rashami added, "One day, he called me for an audition and I was all excited. Main pohuch gayi aur waha koi nahi tha except him. There were no cameras and he tried his level best to spike my drink and get me unconscious. I kept saying I don't want to do. Somehow, he wanted to psyche my mind."

      The actress revealed that she managed to come out after two and a half hours and added that she told everything to her mother. Rashami was so upset that she told her mother that she doesn't want to work in the industry as she isn't comfortable. But the next day, her mother called the guy and the duo went to meet him. Rashami added that her mother slapped the guy and warned him by saying that if he does this again with her daughter, she will screw him.

