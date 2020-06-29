Rashami Desai Thanks Fans As They Trend 'Sensational Rashami Desai' On Twitter

Rashami Desai might not have won Bigg Boss 13 but the Uttaran actress has won millions of hearts. Ever since her Bigg Boss participation, her fans have been trending the actress on social media. As the viewers are aware, currently, Rashami is seen in Naagin 4. Recently, she resumed shoot and has been keeping her fans updated by sharing latest pictures and videos on social media. She shared a video in which she was seen sharing thought for the day. Fans couldn't keep calm and started trending #SensationalRashamiDesai on Twitter.

In the video, Rashami can be seen telling, "If someone cares for you, then you should care for them even more as the world is changing and it's only a few who care and think about you." The actress captioned the video as, "Thought for the day! By yours truly.. Sensational Rashami Deasi." Post this, fans took to social media and shared the reason why they loved the actress with the hashtag Sensational Rashami Desai. The hashtag is trending on fifth place on Twitter and 13th place worldwide. The actress shared the snapshot of the trends and thanked her fans.

A user wrote, "She may not have got the trophy but she got the audience's love which she was not expecting at all. She got a great response even now and I'm sure we will support her in future as well. You didn't lose the trophy, @TheRashamiDesai The trophy lost you. Sensational Rashami Desai."

Another user tweeted, "I hope this solid woman gets everything she wants because goddamn she deserves it after everything she has been through."

A few others wrote, "There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself" @TheRashamiDesai Sensational Rashami Desai," and "Solid women for a reason. Proud of you. Sensational Rashami Desai."

