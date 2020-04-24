Rashami Desai Warns Ex Arhaan; Expects Their Personal Pictures & Videos Are Not Used For Publicity!

Rashami Says…

In her live chat, Rashami revealed that she has a lot to share. The actress said that she came across rough situations in her life. She also said that she doesn't know where she went wrong, and further added that she did something for someone and never went out to talk about it, but that person is doing it. She asked asked that if she didn't open her mouth in Bigg Boss house, why will she talk about it now.

Actress Says She Is A Strong Woman

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that people have taken advantage of her and she accepts her fault. She added that she got into a wrong relationship, which she shouldn't have, but it's fine as mistakes happen in life and she is a human. In her live chat, Rashami further said that she is not a person who will go around spreading false news. She is a strong woman and not a bechari and can take care of herself.

Rashami Expects Their Personal Pictures & Videos Are Not Used For Publicity

She said, "I am very happy that I have so many people in life, who love me like Devoleena and my family. They have stood by me and they know who I am and what all I have done in life. Yes, I was hurt when I learnt about my (ex) past and was hurt, broken, but now the kind of reports that are coming out I am taking this as an experience. I have no interest in my past even after going through so much I kept quiet and maintained dignity. I expect whatever personal pictures, videos of our personal moments we have stay personal and are not used for publicity. And if it happens, I think then you can stoop to any level. I just want to move on."

The Naagin Actress Shares Series Of Tweets

Rashami also shared a series of tweets, in which she said that she doesn't need to give anyone any explanation. She is also determined that she will earn the hard-earned money, that she has lost all over again. Take a look at Rashami's tweets!