Rashami Desai Warns Ex Arhaan; Expects Their Personal Pictures & Videos Are Not Used For Publicity!
Rashmi Desai had an ugly break-up with Arhaan Khan. Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 contestants grabbed the headlines after pictures of her bank statements were leaked which showed a huge amount transferred to Arhaan's account. While Rashami said that she is unaware of who leaked the pictures, Arhaan claimed that it's a curated plan to malign him. Now, the Naagin 4 actress took to social media and slammed Arhaan for unnecessarily dragging her name and spreading false information about her.
Rashami Says…
In her live chat, Rashami revealed that she has a lot to share. The actress said that she came across rough situations in her life. She also said that she doesn't know where she went wrong, and further added that she did something for someone and never went out to talk about it, but that person is doing it. She asked asked that if she didn't open her mouth in Bigg Boss house, why will she talk about it now.
Actress Says She Is A Strong Woman
The Dil Se Dil Tak actor said that people have taken advantage of her and she accepts her fault. She added that she got into a wrong relationship, which she shouldn't have, but it's fine as mistakes happen in life and she is a human. In her live chat, Rashami further said that she is not a person who will go around spreading false news. She is a strong woman and not a bechari and can take care of herself.
Rashami Expects Their Personal Pictures & Videos Are Not Used For Publicity
She said, "I am very happy that I have so many people in life, who love me like Devoleena and my family. They have stood by me and they know who I am and what all I have done in life. Yes, I was hurt when I learnt about my (ex) past and was hurt, broken, but now the kind of reports that are coming out I am taking this as an experience. I have no interest in my past even after going through so much I kept quiet and maintained dignity. I expect whatever personal pictures, videos of our personal moments we have stay personal and are not used for publicity. And if it happens, I think then you can stoop to any level. I just want to move on."
The Naagin Actress Shares Series Of Tweets
Rashami also shared a series of tweets, in which she said that she doesn't need to give anyone any explanation. She is also determined that she will earn the hard-earned money, that she has lost all over again. Take a look at Rashami's tweets!
Done and Dusted! I don’t need to give anyone any explanation I’m a self-made woman got myself into something I thought was love but thank god to all the positive energy’s around me who saved me and made me learn so much more.. pic.twitter.com/K0CN22NT2S— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020
So on that note! I don’t regret anything because living-in means that I am privileged that I worked hard to have a house of my own so thought to share my house with the one I loved since that person oh well.. #nevermind samjh jao samjh ne walo pic.twitter.com/R1KWDtv8Rc— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020
#Damn I feel so light!— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020
So good bye to all those so called sources wale articles and also to my hard earned money which I lost shall work more hard to earn it all over again because unlike others I don’t use people.. #MehnatKartiHoon pic.twitter.com/tQxZ6ZySlN
And a big THANK YOU to my friends, family, the people I work with, my staff and to all you people here who supported me endlessly I’m so so so grateful and blessed to have you all in my life.. love you all let’s grow together ❤️ #ThankYouNext 🙏🏻💫 pic.twitter.com/A5evtoZjwa— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020
Ps: I love quotes they go so well with my moods.. 💫🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bOT4JyXpdz— Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 23, 2020
