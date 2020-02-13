Rashami's Manager Slams Arhaan;Says She Can’t Get Bankrupt Even If She Stops Working For Next 10 Yrs

‘Rashami Can’t Get Bankrupt Even If She Stops Working For Next 10 Yrs’

Rashami's manager Santosh told the entertainment portal, "Rashami and I have been working with each other since 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, for the next 10 years she cannot get bankrupt. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in a Mumbai, has four more vehicles. The time which Arhaan mentioned (where she allegedly was bankrupt), she owned two luxurious cars which were on her own. Yes, I can say that she was in a space where she wasn't working on Television."

Rashami’s Manager Says…

He added, "She was not getting her big monthly cheques. You can say that she took a break of 4-5 months which every actor takes which was her choice. Despite that she had been doing events. She is the queen of events from the world of Television. She fends herself well even during her sabbatical."

Santosh Slams Arhaan

Rashami's manager feels that the actress might have accepted that she was bankrupt inside the house, in a moment of phase just like she said she knew of Arhaan's marriage initially. He said that Rashami will clarify she was never bankrupt once she is out of the Bigg Boss house.

Rasila’s Special Wish For Rashami

Meanwhile, Rashami's mother Rasila said that the actress never called him out as she loved Arhaan and never wanted to let him look bad in the house. Rasila also sent out a special birthday wish for her daughter Rashami.

She said, "As a mother, I only wish the best for her. I wish she gets whatever she wishes for, good friends, good health and most importantly, good life. I also wish she gets Bigg Boss trophy."

Rashami Deserves To Win The Trophy

Rashami's mom feels that the actress has witnessed a lot of ups and downs inside the house and still stand like a rock. Rasila added that her daughter has been completely honest throughout and hence, thinks she deserves to get that trophy.