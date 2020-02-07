Rashami’s Mother Is Glad That Her Daughter Discovered Arhaan’s Reality, But Is Upset With Asim

Is Rashami's Mom Upset With Bigg Boss Makers?

When asked if she is upset with the makers as they discussed Rashami's personal life on a public forum, the actress' mother, Rasila Desai said, "I am not at all upset with them because I understand that there are always two sides to each story. I know it was heartbreaking for my daughter to know things which she was unaware of until now. But I'm glad that she discovered his reality (of Arhaan Khan). And I always look at the positive side."

Rasila Is Thankful That Salman Consoled Rashami

She is also thankful that Salman entered the house to console her daughter as she needed someone at that time and the Dabangg actor was there. Rashami's mother said that it was very emotional moment for her.

Rashami's Mom Upset With Asim

Rasila is quite upset with Asim as he being Rashami's good friend chose to support his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana when she entered the house. She said, "He could have corrected Himanshi to not say such things about Rashami while she was talking about Arhaan's condition outside, but he didn't do that. And that hit me bad." Rasila feels that Devoleena is good friend of Rashami as she has been always guiding her to do right things and also stood by her side when needed.

Actress & Her Mom Were Not In Good Terms

Rashami's mother also revealed that she was not in good terms with her daughter when she entered the Bigg Boss house. She said, "All I can say is we have a generation gap so there are times when we have argued over things. I still treat her like a kid which she doesn't like at times. But I am too attached to her, as her father passed away when she was very young so I have brought her up all alone. So, I am very protective towards her. But now, I just want to say that when Rashami comes out with the winning trophy, she will also have another trophy in the form of her mother standing next to her."

She Wants Rashami To Win The Trophy

Rashami's mother wants to see the actress walk away with the trophy. She told the entertainment portal that she has started getting dreams that Rashami is entering the house holding the trophy!