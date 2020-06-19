Ratan Rajput On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘It Has Made My Parents Worry About My Mental Health’

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the entertainment industry in shock. The actor ended his life at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Many television and Bollywood actors took to social media to pay their tributes and condolences. In the same vein, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Ratan Rajput shared an emotionally charged video sharing her fears and those of her mother as she continues to struggle to cope with the news of Sushant’s suicide.

Ratan states in her video, “The entire world was shaken with the recent suicide of Sushant Singh and my mother is extremely scared. I do not think I can even imagine how she feels. She is looking at me with fear, she is scared that I may be suffering from something similar and may not share with her.”

She goes on to add, “Sometimes, she just asks me if I am fine..I think our relationship has changed, there is a lot of nervousness. I just want to share that we must take care of our parents as they are equally affected by the news of his death. All the parents who have kids in the industry are worried thinking if they are going through the same thing and should take such a drastic step. My mom keeps asking me 'Are you ok?’” (sic).

The actress concludes with a powerful message to keep in mind: “We will go on with our life no matter what happens. It’s a war in the industry. It’s a tough competition. And all this news becomes an incident and it passes. Our parents are getting depressed thinking if we are depressed. My mom is not letting me come back to Mumbai. I am standing still at the same position where I had convinced her earlier that I will live well. Sushant’s death has affected as all. You should continuously communicate with your parents and it’s our responsibility to assure them.” Check out the post below:

ALSO READ: Rithvik Dhanjani On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 'Let’s All Be More Kind & Stop Being Judgemental’