    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rati Pandey Reveals That She Was Apprehensive About Playing Goddess Parvati For THIS Reason!

      By
      |

      Rati Pandey has had an illustrious career with many hit shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Hitler Didi and Porus, and diverse roles under her belt. And now, the uber-talented actress is enthralling her fans and the audience as Goddess Parvati in Dangal TV’s Devi Adi Parashakti. However, in a recent interview with SpotBoyE, she revealed about being apprehensive of doing the part.

      Rati Pandey

      Rati was quoted as saying, “I have always wanted to try out different characters and looks. This is my first attempt in a mythological character and I was extremely nervous about it as I have always behaved like a tomboy in my real life. The character that I am portraying requires me to speak in pure Hindi which was a difficult task for me. This role was particularly challenging for me as I had to portray different roles such as Kaali Maa, Goddess Durga, and at times Goddess Parvati".

      She went on to add, "When I told my mom about my role, she too was apprehensive and asked me if I would be able to do justice to the role, because of my off-screen persona. However, while playing the character I got to learn a lot and gained immense knowledge. The ability to essay various role within the same show made me say yes to Devi. And I am glad for this decision of mine.”

      ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani Reacts To Rumours Of Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Hosting Dance Deewane

      ALSO READ: Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Asha Negi & Others Have Fun At Holi Party (PICS)

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 22:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 13, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X