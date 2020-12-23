Ravi Dubey Treats Fans With His Super Hot Shirtless Pictures; Wife Sargun Mehta’s Comment Grabs Attention

Ravi Dubey turned 37 today, and the actor is celebrating his special day with his dear actress-wife Sargun Mehta in Mumbai. Despite having a busy schedule, Ravi never misses any chance to keep his fans updated, by posting several pictures of himself on his social media handles. Recently, the Jamai Raja actor treated fans with his shirtless pictures on Instagram.

While sharing a couple of shirtless pictures on Instagram, Ravi Dubey wrote, "kabhi socha nahin tha zindagi mein aisi bhi photo post karunga ... thank you @madhuvannier for the fantastic lighting and thank @pramod08shinde for making me fit enough to stand under it."

Ravi captioned another photo as, "candid hai...sacchi."

In the above pictures, Ravi Dubey is looking super hot in a shirtless avatar. We must say, fans can't take their eyes off his washboard abs. He can also be seen flaunting his beard under the shower like a pro. Well, his actress-wife Sargun Mehta too got impressed with his pictures as she commented, "Aag lagani hai kya (Fire!.)" Apart from Sargun, actors like Priyank Sharma, Priya Banerjee and others also were mesmerized with his fit body.

Notably, on his 37th birthday, Sargun also shared the same picture and captioned it as, "Mere bhagwan ka naya roop. (Bachchi ki jaan lega kya.. itna hot kaun lagta hai bey) Happy birthday my lifeline, mere bhagwan. Meri toh saari khushiyan aapse hain. I love you badi. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ravidubey2312."

Moreover, Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi too shared a dancing video with Ravi to wish him and captioned it as, "Happyyyy happpyyyyy Ravi! Bohot saara pyaar tujhe dost.. aise hi naachte rahe hum, muskurate rahein hum, andoo Ravi khelte rahein hum.. wish you the best always for everything! Full power dost!! Only and only love❤️ #andegaramgaram @ravidubey2312."

Watch the video here

In the video, the duo can be seen doing the hook step of Dil Dhadakne Do's song 'Gallan Goodiyaan'. Talking about his shows, Ravi Dubey is currently busy filming for his next show Jamai 2.0 Season 2, starring Nia Sharma as the female lead.