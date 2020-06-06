Ravi Dubey Was Hesitant To Do Kissing Scenes But His Wife Sargun Asked Him To Be A Good Kisser!

Sargun Asked Ravi To Be A Good Kisser!

Sargun was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "A lot of people ask me this question and let me tell you I really don't feel bad. In fact, when Ravi did Jamai Raja 2, there were a lot of kissing scenes between Ravi and Nia. So, the the only thing which I told Ravi at that time was, 'Be a good kisser, kal ko vo aakar na kahe ki Ravi is a bad kisser.' It's a part of his job and my job as well, so we can't be jealous.

When Ravi’s Producers Called Sargun!

She said that it's a part of their job as actors and they can't be jealous. She also remembered the producers calling her and telling that Ravi is telling them that he will not do the intimate scene and told her to understand that it's a part of the screenplay.

Sargun Says She Never Stopped Him From Doing Intimate Scene!

She further added, "I was shocked and I told them what? Why is he not doing maine koi mana vana nahi kara hai mujhse poochta to main bol deti karlo. He was hesitant, not me."

Ravi Says…

On the other hand, when Ravi was asked if he gets jealous seeing his wife in such scenes, he said that there are pros and cons of being in the same industry. He further said, "You understand each other's work better and also the kind of people we deal with."