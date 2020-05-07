Re-Run Of Ramayan And Mahabharat Blamed For Increase In Eye Injuries!

On public demand, Doordarshan re-aired mythological shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat during the Coronavirus lockdown. Although many viewers praised Doordarshan's move, doctors are blaming these mythological shows for the rise of eye injuries! Yes, you read it right!

As per a TOI report, "At least 12 children from Hyderabad and surrounding areas have lost eyesight in one eye in the past 40-odd days since the coronavirus lockdown began." Apparently, after watching the mythological shows, many children started playing with homemade bows and arrows, made from broomsticks. The parents were forced to rush their children to the nearest hospital after they were injured with these arrows.

As per the report, hospitals in Hyderabad reported around 25 injuries (blunt and piercing), which were caused by the bow-and-arrow game.

Director of Retina Institute at LVPEI, Dr Subhadra Jalali told the leading daily, "When Ramayana was telecast about two decades back, we saw many bow-and-arrow injuries. For about 15 years we did not see these injuries, but the numbers are starting to rise again. In an attempt to copy the central characters (from TV shows), kids make their own bow-and-arrow games."

It has to be recalled that Ramayan and Mahabharat have garnered record-breaking TRPs. Recently, Ramayan and Uttar Ramayan ended. Looks like Doordarshan is on a re-run spree as many iconic shows are being aired, as the channel is now airing another popular mythological show, Shri Krishna, created by Ramanand Sagar.

