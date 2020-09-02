Remix Fame Shweta Gulati Opens Up About Playing On-Screen Mother For The First Time In Her Career

Remix and Dill Mill Gayye fame Shweta Gulati is known for playing glamorous and girl next door roles in her career. However, the actress decided to challenge herself this year by playing a mom on screen in Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Shweta opened up about her decision and the struggle she went through in landing the part in an interview with the Times of India.

Shweta revealed, “I feel I was typecast all these years because people only imagined me in glamorous, young roles. There was a fight for this character as well. When I was called for this character, I was asked to do an audition to see if I could look like a mom. I also had to do a look test and a scene with the male lead, after which everyone was convinced that I could look like a mom on screen. Even my fans would write to me saying they want to see me in young and glamorous roles, but after they watched the first episode of the show, everyone thought I did well.”

She went on to add, “My screen age has always been younger than my real age. Even in my last show, I played a 25-year-old girl, but that doesn’t mean I was only looking forward to playing such characters on screen. I’ve had offers to play a mother in the last few years, but those stories were not convincing enough for me to age myself on screen.”

On being quizzed about how she’s finding it on set with respect to her role, the actress said, “Playing an older, mature character doesn’t come easily to me. I was not prepared to play a mother on screen. Every day I have to find the mother in me, as I’m not even married in real life. To play a doting wife, daughter-in-law, mother of two was tough initially. I am still struggling as I find it difficult to connect to those emotions”

ALSO READ: Mohit Malik On Lockdown Ki Love Story: The Feeling Of Getting Back To Shoot Was Honestly Great