Renuka Shahane Helps Friend Nupur Alankar Who Needs Financial Aid; Swaragini Actress Calls Her Angel

Renuka Shahane Asks People To Help Nupur

Sharing account details of the actress' mother, Renuka wrote, "A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money unfortunately being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch. Nupur has been taking care of her ailing mother with whatever income she was generating through acting & practicing alternate therapy. Due to the lockdown that work has stopped. Her mother needs hospitalization which is going to cost a lot. I am sharing her mother's account details. Do donate whatever you can to help. Trust me when I say that Nupur is the last person who would ask for help unless she was pushed to the brink. Thank you 🙏🏽."

Nupur Calls Renuka Angel

Nupur thanked her friend and called her an angel. She commented, "Thanks is too less to Express how I feel about u replying every message with such dedication Renuka Shahane. Friend Angel."

A User Asks Renuka…

When a user asked if television association cannot help the actors in such condition, Renuka replied, "yes they do but there are so many actors that need help that there is only that much that an association can do....and that can never cover the kind of money required for hospitalization for long periods of time."

Netizens Appreciate Renuka’s Gesture

Many of them appreciated Renuka gesture and also wished to help Nupur, the Circus actress thanked everyone, who came forward to help her friend.

Not just Nupur, many actors are suffering due to the lockdown. A few days ago, Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer took to Facebook and requested fans to help him with some money. Also, Ashiesh Roy took to social media and requested people to help him with his treatment. He also got discharged as he couldn't afford treatment.