Renuka Shahane Thanks Akshay Kumar For Helping Her Friend Nupur Alankar; Actress Calls Him An Angel
We revealed earlier that Swaragini actress Nupur Alankar has been facing a tough time ever since she lost her savings in the Pune & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank collapse, last year. The actress' mother needed immediate hospitalisation and due to lockdown, the actress' financial condition worsened. It was then, Nupur's friend and actress Renuka Shahane offered her help by sharing about Swaragini actress' condition on her Facebook. Recently, Renuka took to social media and shared a series of tweets revealing how Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar helped Nupur.
Renuka Tweeted…
"What can I say about the kindness of all who've helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother's ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further."
Renuka Calls Akshay An Angel
The Circus actress called Akshay, an angel from our film industry, who helped Nupur, which will in turn help the actress get the best possible treatment for her mother. Renuka further said that ‘this angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return'!
How Akshay Helped Nupur Through Renuka?
She also revealed as to how Akshay helped Nupur. As per her tweet, the Khiladi actor saw Renuka's FB post and called Ranaji (Renuka's husband, Ashutosh Rana) to know details. He then asked about the amount that Nupur needed and he said it will be done and in fact gave more!
Renuka Thanks Akshay
Renuka further tweeted, "I thanked him for his generosity and he said only one sentence in Marathi, " मला धन्यवाद नको, तिची आई बरी व्हायला पाहिजे, बस" ("Please don't thank me, her mother should get well, that's it")."
She wrote, "At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being their for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with."
Renuka’s Tweets
"My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever. This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold."
"Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude@akshaykumar ji. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness & success possible always. Truly indebted 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."
He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more. 3/7— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020
