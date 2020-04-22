Revealed! Why Is Beyhadh 2 Ending Abruptly? Shivin Narang & Ashish React To The Show's Sudden End!

Beyhadh 2 is one of the popular shows on Sony TV. The channel's decision of ending the show abruptly due to the lockdown, has not only shocked the fans but has also disappointed them. They also trended #DontAxeBeyhadh2 on Twitter, urging makers to end the show with a logical ending. Apparently, the decision of ending the show was taken as the producers were suffering losses due to the lockdown. The lead actors of the show, Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang have reacted to the report of the channel pulling the plug on the show.

About Beyhadh 2's abrupt end, a source revealed to Mid-day, "It's a big budget show, and with the set at Green Valley studio in Mira Road standing unused, the makers are incurring heavy losses with every passing day. So, the channel and production house may not resume the shoot of the daily soap post the lockdown. Even though the script for the next 50 episodes is ready, the show is likely to have an abrupt ending."

Regarding the report, Ashish told the leading daily, "While I haven't received official communication about this yet, I won't be surprised if they have taken this decision. Jennifer, Shivin and my remunerations are high. Plus, [the makers must be struggling] to maintain the lavish sets."

Shivin Narang told India-forums that as a team, they don't have clarity yet. He added that considering the situation anything is possible. He feels that since Beyhadh is a brand, has huge following and a finite series that's already reaching its end, if they can finish it with logical ending justice to the show and viewers will be done. But since it's not just them, the whole world and industry is suffering, they are ok with whatever channel decides.

