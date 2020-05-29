    For Quick Alerts
      Ridhi Dogra Celebrates Friendship With Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat In A Special Post!

      In February 2019, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? fame lead couple Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat announced their separation in real life after being married for 7 years. For the unversed, the duo had announced the news in a joint statement but did not reveal the reason for the same whilst requesting for some personal space.

      And now, Ridhi Dogra in her latest Instagram post has reiterated that they continue to share a cordial relationship that’s based on friendship.

      She shared a picture of there's from 2018 and wrote, “Every where in the world people talk about hate and grief and betrayal and hurt. Noone talks about all the good things that also make up this world. And I am talking about us and just how amazing we are @raqeshbapat I am proud of the grace and compassion we both have shown. I am proud of the joy and faith, for life , we still hold. I am proud of the integrity and respect we carry!” (sic).

      She went on to add “Kindness shouldn't be a thing you show by always walking away into a better life and escaping. If you just decide to choose it over and above the negative emotions by being present where you are, It will open your heart and put you directly one with the universe and it's magnanimous energies.”

      She concluded on a powerful note by stating, “Even in hopelessness there can be hope. Even in the faithless there can be faith. In every end there is always a beginning. It's all a matter of choice. Next time just notice is it your ego making the choice or your soul?! Ego will always think of defending the 'I'” (sic).

      ALSO READ: Ridhi Dogra On Separation From Raqesh: 'We Tell Each Other’s Family That We Will Always Be Family'

