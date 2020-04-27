Ridhi Dogra On Separation From Raqesh: ‘We Tell Each Other’s Family That We Will Always Be Family'

In February 2019, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? fame lead couple Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat announced their separation in real life after being married for 7 years. For the unversed, the duo had announced the news in a joint statement but did not reveal the reason for the same whilst requesting for some personal space.

And now, Ridhi Dogra in her latest interview with Pinkvilla has reiterated that they continue to share a cordial relationship in spite of the separation. The actress said, "I think it is very simple. I think everyone has their differences. But you know life is very long and when you get a perspective, which we all have, but we miss it when we go about our daily lives. This day, this moment is a speck in this very very big life. When you get that perspective, you are able to let go and move on and cherish the goodness."

She went on to add, "If I degrade or take away the grace and dignity from the relationship, then I am saying that the seven years we spent together were rubbish which is not true. I have grown up as a person, there is a lot that I am grateful for towards Raq (Raqesh) and it is always going to be like that. We tell each other’s family that we will always be family."

Ridhi who recently made her comeback with the web series, Asur concluded on a positive note of being nice and the best version of oneself. "No one is trying to be great. Look at life, how fickle it is. So why would I not spend my time being nice? I am anyway not a person who gives in to hate or jealousy, so I don’t want to waste my energy doing that. I would rather be the best version of me,” she said.

ALSO READ: Pavitra Rishta’s Asha Negi And Rithvik Dhanjani Break-up After Dating For Six Years?