RIP Irrfan Khan: Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, Divyanka & Other TV Actors Share Heartfelt Condolences

Divyanka & Vivek

Divyanka Tripathi: Can't believe that you are no more with us! We have lost our brightest star. #IrrfanKhan you have made sure that you won't be forgotten...ever! #RIP🙏

Vivek Dahiya: With his creative genius he crafted a new path for himself and took the Indian cinema to another dimension. A huge loss for the industry, for all us. Gone too soon. #RIPIrrfanKhan

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani shared a note which read, "@irrfank sir, you were a fighter, you granted life and light through your work and inspired millions, we were blessed to have you walk this planet amongst us, may you find peace, love and light where ever you are... You will be missed for ever and ever And god shall take care of your family and loved ones here."

Nia Sharma & Niti Taylor

Nia Sharma: You were and shall always remain my most favourite actor! Bidding goodbye With an extremely heavy heart, Rest in Peace #Irfankhan 🙏

Niti Taylor: RIP Irrfan Sir🙏🏻 India just lost one of its finest actor. So heartbroken on the demise of Irrfan khan. We are all so shocked and so sad. My condolences to the family. #RIP

Mahhi & Gauahar

Mahhi Vij: If it's true it's breaking my heart I could not meet you #IrrfanKhan Sir.

Gauahar Khan: Life is too short to be anything but happy ! #reminder ! May Allah grant u peace , #IrfanKhan gone too soon. In this holy month of Ramadan , may Allah have his mercy n choicest blessings on u ! #FanForever.

Sidharth & Sanaya

Sidharth Shukla: Shocked to hear the demise of Irrfan Khan.. that's a tragic loss to the ‘Artistic World'! How unpredictable is life! Rest In Peace!!

Sanaya Irani shared Irrfan's picture and captioned it as, "RIP 🙏 Irfaan Khan"

KRK & Vrushika

Kamaal R Khan: RIP #IrrfanKhan! Allah Usko #Jannat Naseeb Kare!!

Vrushika Mehta: Still in shock. Rest in peace sir #IrrfanKhan

Sunil Grover & Karan Tacker

Sunil Grover: Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Mr. Irrfan khan passed away. No words to express my grief. Prayers. 🙏.

Karan Tacker: This is just Heartbreaking ,an actor who I have always admired for his craft is no longer amongst us, never had an opportunity to meet him but his work just resonated so much love. He's really left a vaccum , and will always be missed . ! #IrrfanKhan.