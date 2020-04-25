Ripsi Bhatia Says Ssharad Malhotra Is An Absolute Family Man, Way Too Romantic And Caring Person

Recently, Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia celebrated their first anniversary amidst lockdown. Ssharad was on a live chat and his wife Ripci did something adorable! Apparently, his designer wife was watching the live chat from another room and when Ssharad was busy answering fans' questions, she left a heartfelt comment for her hubby dearest.

Ripsi wrote, "He is an absolute family man, way too romantic, caring, loving than all the characters he has played so far. Extremely respectful and considerate ❤️." She also said that it's time for him to have food and the actor read out the comment!

Ssharad was also all praise for his wife and said, "The best thing about my partner that I have discovered during this quarantine period is that she is a very motivating and encouraging person to be with. She has a very positive outlook towards life and loves to live in the moment. She is very caring and compassionate too."

It has to be recalled that Ssharad and Ripsi got hitched last year on April 20 in Mumbai, in a grand ceremony. Recently, Ssharad shared a cute picture and wished his wife, a happy anniversary.

The Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki actor wrote, "I blinked my eyes and in an instant 12 months, 365 days, 52 weeks, 8760 hours of pure marital bliss has passed & now we enter into the 2nd year of this purposeful institution with alot more understanding, maturity, unity, acceptance, honesty, integrity, compassion & LOVE ❤ ......Thanku @ripci.bhatia for a superlative first year and knowing it'll get better & better as the years go by.....#happyfirstanniversarytoUs 🥂 #tomanymore.....🤗😘 Lots of love & heart felt gratitude to both sides of the families, friends, cousins, relatives, co-workers & fans for wishing Us and making it further more special 🙏🤗 Ps - Btw the walnut chocolate cake that you see on the table was baked by her for the very first time & it panned out to be delicious 🙌 ...However, I have no inclinations of sharing it with anyone 🍰😍 yummmmmmy !!!!!!! #gobakeyourowncake 😋" (sic)

