    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Kumkum Bhagya's Supriya Shukla Calls Him A Real & Rare Star

      By
      |

      Today (April 30, 2020), the country woke up to the heartbreaking news of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's death. After Irrfan Khan's death, Rishi's demise has left the industry shocked. Several celebrities paid tribute to the departed Bollywood legend. Now, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya actress Supriya Shukla, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in Do Dooni Chaar (2010), has penned a heartfelt note for the late actor.

      The Kumkum Bhagya actress shared a couple of pictures from the film on her Instagram account and thanked the director, Habib Faisal for giving her the opportunity to be a part of the film with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

      Rishi Kapoors Demise: Kumkum Bhagyas Supriya Shukla Calls Him A Real & Rare Star

      In her post, she revealed that she learnt a lot from the actors and called them 'awesome human beings'. She also called Rishi Kapoor, a 'real and rare star'.

      Sharing a couple of pictures, Supriya wrote, "2009...I got a chance to work with this legend...Do dooni chaar...Thank u habib faisal..My director..Who gave me an opportunity to work with this beautiful jodi of rishi sir..N neetu mam..."

      She further wrote, "So many beautiful memories .I have..Of both of them...i learned so much..Such lovely actors n equally awesome human beings... Couldn't stop my tears..As I remembered him...N pray to God ..To give strength to his family.. Rishi sir..U will be remembered for generations to come...U were so real...So rare...A star..Who will shine like one too in sky now...🙏🙏."

      In Do Dooni Chaar, Supriya played the role of Urmi, Santhosh Duggal's (Rishi Kapoor) brattish and overweight sister, in whose sasural an important wedding is to happen. The lady is snobbish and puts forth a condition that she wants her brother's family to attend the wedding in a car (to maintain status). All actors, especially Neetu and Rishi's perfomance was praised by critics.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

