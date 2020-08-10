Rishina Kandhari Shares Her Experience Of Resuming Shoot And Shopping At A Mall Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Rishina Kandhari recently surprised her social media followers by sharing her pictures from a shopping mall in a PPE suit. The Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein actress has now spoken to the Times of India about the same.

Rishina said, “Being a shopaholic, I was waiting for malls to reopen. So when I got to know that this mall right opposite my home in Malad has reopened, I couldn’t resist not going. But I had to convince my family, they were very sceptical about it. So I assured them that I will take all necessary safety precautions. I wore not just a mask, but also a bodysuit and I thought I would jazz up my look a bit with a waist belt and surprisingly that look was appreciated by so many people. Even friends who have not spoken to me for years called me to say how cool it was.”

She went on to add, “A small shopping tip for shopaholics like me, do go out and take all safety measures, but avoid using trial rooms and trying clothes. Shop if you know your size and what you want. There was a long queue for using trial rooms at different stores and I am still not sure how safe it is as there could be many people who are asymptomatic and could have tried those clothes on. Even when you buy something, sanitise it before using.”

On being quizzed about the safety situation on her show’s set, the actress revealed, “I have been doing my own make-up and wearing a mask all the time. Safety is of prime importance for everyone on sets and things are being managed very well. I still take every precaution that I can. When I go home after shooting, I first go directly to take a shower and only then do I meet my family.”

