Rithvik Dhanjani On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: ‘Let’s All Be More Kind & Stop Being Judgemental’

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the entertainment industry in shock. The actor ended his life at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. And now, after attending Sushant’s funeral, Pavitra Rishta fame Rithvik Dhanjani shared a powerful message about mental health while stressing the need to be kinder and less judgmental towards one another in an IGTV video.

Rithvik said, “We talk about lending our ears but do we even understand what listening is all about. Most of us just want to talk and not hear. The person who is in their own prison cell, it’s difficult for them to speak out in the first place.”

He went on to add, “We need to be kinder to each other. We need to be there for each other. When I say each other, I don’t mean your entire WhatsApp contact list. I don’t mean anyone that you have just not met in years. Someone you usually wouldn’t care about, and suddenly an incident like this happens, and then you wake up and drop in a text. That is not how it works. It is just as simple as going out there. It is about going out there and finding someone close to you, someone who would be able to hear you out or someone you can speak with. Stop being judgemental. Let people live. Let people breathe.”

The actor concluded by sharing a strong message for everyone going through a tough time, “Everyone who is going through a struggle, remember, you are not alone. And trust me, it’s okay to be not okay. Don’t get affected by the fake sense of friendship. You just need one true friend, companion, sibling or teacher who is there to hear you. Just find that person. As for the others, let’s all start listening. Let’s be there for each other. Let’s all be more kind. The world needs it right now. Also, the one who has left, don’t go about making speculations and judgements about them.”

