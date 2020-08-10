Rithvik Dhanjani Quits Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India Mid-Way, But Why?

Pavitra Rishta actor Rithvik Dhanjani, who was excited to be a part of the special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi, has quit the show mid-way. The actor was apparently doing well on Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, but as per a TOI report, he had to leave the show due to a personal commitment.

The report suggested that Rithvik had to travel outside the city for a day, and for the safety of the contestants on the show, he had to leave the show.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Rithvik was doing well on the show and was among the top contenders. However, due to a personal commitment, he had to travel outside the city for a day. Keeping the rules and regulations in mind during the pandemic, he opted out of the show for the safety of his co-contestants and crew. It was a tough call to take, but there was no other way."

When Rithvik was asked about the same, he told the leading daily, "Yes, it's true. The times we are living in are difficult and safety comes first."

For the uninitiated, first weekend, the show was hosted by Farah Khan, but later Rohit Shetty replaced her. Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Jay Bhanushali, Karan Patel, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, Karan Wahi and Aly Goni are the other celebrities who are participating in the show.

In the previous episode, before leaving, Rithvik gave the champion jacket which he earned doing the task, to Karan Wahi. But since Karan is eliminated, he gives the jacket to Nia Sharma. However, Rohit announced that there won't be any elimination.

Also Read: Karan Wahi On KKK-Made In India Shooting Experience: We've Been Screaming, Yelling, Crying & Howling

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India: Bharti Singh To Add Tadka & Entertain The Audience