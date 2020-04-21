Rithvik Dhanjani Shares Cryptic Post About Love; Is He Confirming His Break-up With Asha Negi?

Pavitra Rishta couple, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, who dated for over six years, have apparently parted ways. It is being said that the couple, who were once head-over-heels in love with each other, had been facing trouble in their relationship. The reports also suggested that they decided to part ways and their friends are aware of it. Apparently, Rithvik, who was living with Asha, has moved out of the house. Now, Rithvik's cryptic post about love has made many think if he is confirming his break-up with Asha!

Rithvik shared a note on his Instagram story which read as, "To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love." Another note read as, "Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn't working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better."

Apparently, the trouble started brewing between them only last year. Both actors have even stopped sharing pictures together on social media.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Earlier, they would often hang out with their friends, but Asha stopped doing it about a year ago, barring special occasions. Something was amiss in their relationship for quite some time. In fact, both knew that the relationship was over long before they decided to move on. It looks like they outgrew each other."

The source further added, "Having said that, they have handled the situation maturely. Both of them haven't told their friends, but they are aware of it. However, they don't question them on their relationship status."

Also Read: Pavitra Rishta's Asha Negi And Rithvik Dhanjani Break-up After Dating For Six Years?