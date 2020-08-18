Roadies Revolution's Sapna Malik Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says Symptoms Are Very Severe & Painful

There has been a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in India. Many popular celebrities have contracted the novel Coronavirus and the television sector is one of the worst affected. Parth Samthaan, Mohena Singh, Shrenu Parikh and Additi Gupta were tested positive for COVID-19. Now, we get to hear that Sapna Malik, who is currently seen in the Roadies Revolution, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Sapna was seen telling her followers that she has tested positive for Coronavirus and is currently in isolation ward.

She warned people, who are not taking the virus seriously and are not taking precautions. Sapna went on to say that it is not a joke and the symptoms are very severe and painful.

The video is captioned as, "So i am corona +ve And this video is just in context to tell everyone to maintain distance," "i just went to give my final year exams and got all fu*ked up so stay safe guys" and "stay safe❤." (sic)

We wish Sapna a speedy recovery.

For the uninitiated, Sapna, who is seen in the latest season of Roadies, has been a part of many tasks. She is known for her chirpy attitude and she also makes gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar laugh on her jokes. In a weekend episode, she was seen doing yoga in 'yoga now' task, and was also seen in 'dung se' task. Currently, old episodes that were already shot are being aired on television.

