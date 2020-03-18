Roadies S1 Director Slams Makers; Says Abusive Anchors & Bad Language Were Never A Part Of Format

The director of the popular reality show, Roadies Season 1, Nivedith Alva has slammed the makers of the show, especially about the current format, saying that abusive anchors and bad language were never a part of format. Apparently, Nivedith directed first season of the show in 2003.

Nivedith took to Twitter and revealed that MTV Roadies format was created by his brother Nikhil Alwa and it was meant to be a show that inspired and united India's youth to do good. He even called it 'Unreal Roadies'. Take a look at his series of tweets!

He tweeted, "The MTV Roadies format was created by my brother Nikhil Alva @njalva and was meant to be a show that inspired & united the youth of India to do good and get involved with nation building."

"I directed the 1st Season of Roadies, produced by Miditech, that discovered youth icon @rannvijaysingha (Season 1) We also produced Season 2 that Bollywood Superstar @ayushmannk won."

"It sickens me to see what has been done to the Roadies format over time. Backstabbing, bad language, abusive anchors, violence and in-your-face-sexuality were never a part of the format. #UnrealRoadies."

"The show has degenerated over time to the point where it is an embarrassment to brand MTV & to any advertiser associated with it. In the end,these young participants have to go back into the real world. It is worth considering the long term damage being done to them,for ratings."

It has to be recalled that recently, Roadies Revolution mentor Neha Dhupia was slammed for her comment that having five boyfriends at a time is a woman's 'choice'. Netizens trolled her massively on social media. Neha had even responded to the trolls by issuing a statement on social media. Many celebrities - Karan Johar, Aparashakti Khurana, Taapsee Pannu and others supported her.

