Rohanpreet Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh To Grace The Sets Of Indian Idol Season 2020

This weekend episode would be very special as the sets of Indian Idol Season 2020 would be graced by the Neha Kakkar’s roho aka Rohanpreet Singh and the comedy King and queen Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. It will be an enthralling evening with lots of fun on the sets.

The show will witness lots of fun and banter when Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani quips on Aditya Narayan which will outburst everyone with laughs on the sets.

The comedy gurus Bharti and Harsh would be seen pulling everyone leg and creating a very happy and joyful ambience. Everyone would be seen having a gala time with the contestants on the set. With that our top 15 would make the evening more musically inclined with their melodious voices.

Stay Tuned and enjoy the Shaadi Special Weekend on Indian Idol 2020, Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

ALSO READ: Aditya Narayan Joins The Sets Of Indian Idol 12 Post Honeymoon; Shares Picture With Quirky Caption

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 2020: Neha Kakkar And Vishal Dadlani Had Teary Eyes After Sawai And Pawandeep’s Performance