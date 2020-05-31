    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Roopa Ganguly Aka Draupadi Says Trains Used To Stop At Stations So People Could Watch Mahabharat

      By
      |

      Roopa Ganguly first became a household name after starring as Draupadi in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat on Doordarshan. The national award-winning actress, in a recent interview with the Times of India, opened up about the show’s return on Colors TV for a re-run amid COVID-19 lockdown and its massive impact on the Indian audience.

      Roopa said, There were so many people from my generation who wanted to watch Mahabharat. Also, I am sure that the younger generation might have heard tales about the show from their parents or grandparents. Now that a channel like COLORS has taken the onus to narrate this tale to the masses, everybody who has been wanting to watch the show now knows that they have to tune into the channel.”

      Mahabharat

      Revisiting her fond memories of the golden days, the 53-year-old added, “We had put in a lot of hard work and we were confident that people would like the show. But slowly we got to know about the impact it had on people. We got the news that trains used to stop at stations which had a television so people could watch Mahabharat. At that time, we were very busy shooting the show, so we never really realized that the show had become such a huge hit. I didn't even get a chance to watch the show properly at that time. I am watching the show properly now and there are so many flashbacks, so many memories of shooting those scenes.”

      Mahabharat

      For the unversed, the iconic mythological series originally began its journey on the small screen in October 1988. The cherished magnum opus ran till June 24, 1990, for a total of 94 Sundays in a row to everyone’s delight.

      ALSO READ: Mahabharat Fame Roopa Ganguly Recalls Horrific Account When She Was Mob Lynched & Brutally Beaten Up

      ALSO READ: When Hema Malini And Roopa Ganguly Couldn't Recognise Nitish Bharadwaj In Parshurama Avatar

      Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 31, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X