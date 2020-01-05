Rubina Dilaik Has Confirmed Her Exit From The Popular Show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Rubina Dilaik will no longer be a part of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The popular show is all set to take a leap soon and the actress has decided to bid adieu to her popular role. Rubina recently confirmed her departure to an entertainment portal.

She said, "I am not continuing post leap, I have no idea about the continuation of the character though. I am passing on the baton to the new generation and from there on-wards they will continue the legacy."

Rubina Dilaik aka Saumya of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki quitting the show after a 4-year-long journey is definitely going to disappoint the fans of the show. For the uninitiated, Rubina’s leading man, Vivian D'sena who played Harman too bid farewell to the show last year in August. The actor reportedly not comfortable playing a father on-screen.

According to the latest reports, the makers have decided to introduce a generation leap with major changes to the storyline bringing Rubina's track to an end. The impending leap will bring Jigyasa Singh (who was last seen on Thapki) and actor Simba Nagpal to the fore as the new lead pair. The two have already commenced shooting and for Rubina, this will be the last month of her shoot.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development also added Rubina was actually okay playing an on-screen mother but the makers had a different plan of taking the story forward. Hence they took the final call of ending Rubina’s storyline on the show.

A few months back too, there were reports swirling in the media that Rubina was contemplating to leave the show. But the actress had later clarified her stance and had stated, "Since morning I have attended almost 6-7 calls negating the fact that it's an absolute rumour. It has no truth to it. I really love my show and my character. And I am not thinking of leaving, quitting or bidding an adieu to the show because my heart and soul lies here. So, anything of that sort whatever comes up, definitely everybody would know it. But, as of now I am really enjoying what I am doing." (sic)