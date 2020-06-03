    For Quick Alerts
      Rubina Dilaik Finally Opens Up And Reveals The Real Reason For Quitting Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

      At the beginning of the year Rubina Dilaik who played the lead role in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki for four years, decided to call it quits after the show took a generational leap. And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about everything that took place and served as a reason for her to bid adieu.

      Rubina revealed, "About me leaving Shakti, we had reached a deadlock. To refresh the show, we had tried many things like memory loss track, fresh faces, and characters were introduced. Since it was a love story between a man and a transgender, there was no possibility of consummation so there was a deadlock. Then there was a deadlock when Vivian opted out because he didn't want to be a part of the leap, so the love story also couldn't move forward, so that was another thing. Then, we thought that since Saumya can never have a child, how on television can we take the liberty of making the daughter look like the mother, so that option wasn't there."

      She went on to add, "With the pure intention of being with my show, I chose to become the guardian of a 6-year old child on the show. Now, they can't drag the story with that plot for long and they had to take a leap to show the kid grown up. Makers had no other option but to show Saumya as a mother figure to a 25-26-year-old. As an artist, it was not like it wasn't a challenge to play a 50-year-old, but in the story only if the driving seat was in my hand. I am a person who likes to take the entire responsibility of the show, now the responsibility was to be with someone else and I was only there to be seated in the adjacent seat and I could have seen it as a lavish place to be where I get a good per day but that wasn't challenging for me."

      ALSO READ: 8 Years Of Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon: Vivian Dsena And Drashti Dhami Fondly Remember The Show

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 20:47 [IST]
