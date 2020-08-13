Rupali Ganguly: I Cried And Was Inconsolable When Sridevi Passed Away

On the eve of Sridevi's birth anniversary (August 13), actress Rupali Ganguly shared her fondest memories with the diva.

Interestingly, Rajan Shahi's new show Anupamaa, where Rupali is playing the lead role, her acting has often been compared with Sridevi's style. Commenting on that Rupali says, "I am humbled, overwhelmed and I think I am not worthy of this comparison. Because Sridevi is the Goddess of acting. She's an entire academy. I have been a great fan of her work. Since my childhood I have seen Nagina, Chalbaaz and Mr India so many times. I have lost count now. I have become an actress because of her only."

She further added, "In fact, many of us from my generation of actors are in the profession because we were all deeply inspired by Sridevi. In many of my performances whether it was Simran of Sanjeevani or Monisha Sarabhai from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, I have taken cues from her unknowingly."

Rupali's father Anil Ganguly is a well-known film director from his era and that's the reason she grew up amongst superstars. "I have met many superstars at our place and parties also, but I have never taken a photograph with anyone. Sridevi is the only actress with whom I have clicked a picture. Once I met her on the set of Joshilay and I remember she touched my head and I refused to wash my hair for a long time! A couple of years back, at an award function, I met her again. I was so awestruck that I couldn't say a word. But then gradually I went upto her and asked her for a selfie and also requested if I can hug her. I also told her about my acting career and then she said yes, I have seen you in Aatish's show (Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai). After hearing that I was on cloud nine."

Rupali also shares how the death of Sridevi affected her. She said, "I cried inconsolably when Sridevi passed away, I also went to see her and paid my last respects. Recently, I shot the iconic song Hawa Hawai from Mr India in Anupamaa and I can't thank Rajan Shahi enough to give me such an opportunity. I have danced to that song for so many times. If audiences are comparing me with her, I will take this as the biggest compliment of my acting career."

