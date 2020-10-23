Rupali Ganguly On Anupamaa Topping TRP Charts: Thank You For All The Love, Support & Appreciation

Star Plus' show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles, has managed to impress the viewers. It has been among the top 5 shows on the TRP chart since the last few weeks. This time, the show has become the number one show beating Kundali Bhagya, which has been topping the charts since a long time. The lead actress of the show Rupali is overwhelmed with the response and that the show has been getting and credits the same to the team.

While talking to TOI, the actress said that the good ratings during Navratri is a sign that the team is blessed with divine power. She also appreciates their real families for supporting them in this journey.

Rupali was quoted by TOI as saying, "Great content, a fabulous team spirit, entertainment, hard work, dedication, honest portrayal and lovable and relatable characters are the only requirements for a show to run on TV. We have put in a lot of hard work for the show, and I am glad that audiences have responded by loving it. I am overwhelmed and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is 'Thank You for all the love, support and appreciation'."

The actress said, "Getting these ratings in Navratri is a sign that the divine power has blessed this show and the good karmas that we have put in, including feeding and taking care of all the fur babies on the set. Maa has poured her love and blessings on me, my co-stars, producer, director, writers, crew members, and Star Plus."

She added that Shah family is a wonderful bunch of co-actors that she has on sets and they are like her second family. She further added, "A big huge thank you to our real families (spouses, children, and parents) who stand by us while we put in so many hours at work. Hats off to our spouses and children for supporting us in this journey." Rupali said that the audiences can expect many twists and turns in the coming days, and hopes that their association with them continues for years to come."

