Rupali Ganguly On Pakistani Remake of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: It’s Disgusting; They’ve Copied It Frame To Frame

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai hold special place in audiences' hearts. The epic dialogues, especially the poems of Rosesh, even now if remembered, brings smiles on our faces. Recreating the same magic is nearly impossible. However, the Pakistani makers recently copied the much-loved show, which left the makers of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai irked. In a long note posted on FB, writer of Sarabhai, Aatish Kapadia slammed Pakistani version and called it 'word to word', 'frame to frame' unofficial remake. Now, the lead actress of the show Rupali Ganguly has reacted to the same.

Rupali, who is currently seen in Anupamaa, said it's disgusting that they have copied it frame to frame. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's disgusting the way they have copied it frame to frame. I know imitation is the best form of flattery, but what they have done is an insult. It's such a bad copy with tacky looking characters, sets, dialogues, it's all very sleazy."

When asked if the makers of the show are planning to take legal action on Pakistani makers, she said that since they have made the topic official they are waiting for their reaction. She added, "We have made the topic official now. Let's see if they pull it down or not. Else, we will move according to the need of the hour."

Rupali feels that that this is a cue for the makers to revive the show. She added that the cast are 'raring to go, waiting to come back, and are absolutely ready on the starting line'.

The actress added that Aatish bhai (writer) is also ready and they should bring back the original and give these sad and non-creative people fodder to make some more horrible copies.

For the uninitiated, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was premiered on Star One in 2004 and had successful run of two years. The second season was launched in 2017 but it was a digital show.

