Rupali Ganguly On Shooting For Anupamaa Amid COVID-19 Crisis: I Am Scared To Touch My Son

Rupali Ganguly is currently basking in the love and adulation that’s coming her way for her new show Anupamaa. However, playing the titular role in the hit Star Plus series amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has come with a huge cost for the actress. She recently told TOI that for the past three months, since she resumed filming post-lockdown, she has not been able to embrace her seven-year-old son Rudransh.

Rupali said, "I am scared to touch my son, the moment I return from the shoot, I take a shower and then immediately wear a mask and go to my room where I am living in isolation. And after I leave for shoot in the morning, my room is properly sanitized. All this new normal is very strange for me."

She went on to add, "Not a single day in the past seven years of Rudransh's birth has it happened that he has slept away from me. I am so used to having him by my side. But I can't do that now. And in fact, whenever I get all emotional and want to physically hug or kiss him, I give a kiss on his feet, even in that, I have a fear. So, such is life nowadays."

On being quizzed if her son watches her show the actress shared, "It is for the first time that I am not with Rudransh for so many days and when he sees me in the serial with kids calling me mom, he thinks I have another set of family and it is really difficult to convince him to watch my show. Though before the lockdown I did made him sit with me and watch Sarabhai… which he loved."

