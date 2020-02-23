    For Quick Alerts
      Rupesh Bane From Mumbai Is The Winner Of Dance Plus 5

      Rupesh Bane from Mumbai took home the coveted trophy of Dance Plus 5. The 19-year-old was under mentor Dharmesh Yelande's team on Star Plus’s dance reality show. On the other hand, Janam crew was named the first runner-ups.

      The other finalists of Dance plus 5 were Subrato and Sanchita from Punit Pathak's team, Deepika and Rupesh Soni from Karishma Chavan's crew.

      Rupesh Bane

      The Blockbuster Finale of Dance Plus 5 was graced by a string of special guests including veteran actors Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty and singer Guru Randhawa. The other highlight of the grand event was the lead pair of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor making an appearance and cheering for the finalists.

      The finale episode also witnessed special performances from captains Karishma Chavan, Suresh Mukund, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Super Judge Remo Dsouza. Singer Guru Randhawa crooned his song Patola whilst Mithun and Shraddha Kapoor danced along to his hit tune.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 0:32 [IST]
