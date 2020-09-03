Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: After Devoleena, Mohammed Nazim Retained In The Show!

Ever since Rashmi Sharma announced the return of Saath Nibhana Saathiya with season 2, there has been a huge buzz about the show, especially the cast. While Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been retained as Gopi bahu owing to popularity, it was also said that Rupal Patel too will be retained in season 2. However, the actress denied being approached. Among male leads, it was said that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, and Mohammed Nazim, who played the role of Ahem in season 1 have been approached.

However, a source close to Sidharth revealed to ETimes TV that the actor hasn't been approached so far. Apparently, Mohammed has been retained for second season.

A source associated with the project told ETimesTV as saying, "Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar are leaving no stone unturned to get the best of the lot on board. After Devoleena, they have now roped in Nazim. While a formal meeting is yet to be held between the actor and makers, the deal is as good as locked. Ahem is an important character, and season two will be incomplete without him. The creative team is in the process of fleshing out the graph of the character. Expect Ahem to be back, but with a twist."

Mohammed Nazim was in hometown Punjab (in March) to shoot for a short film, but couldn't return to Mumbai due to the nationwide lockdown. As per the report, he has now returned to Mumbai and is expected to meet the producers in a couple of days, to know what's in store for his character in the season 2.

Well, it has to be seen if we will get to watch the magical chemistry of Gopi and Ahem yet again in season 2.

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Makers Release Promo Featuring Devoleena; Will Sidharth Be A Part Of SNS 2?

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Makers Agree To Parth Samthaan's Demands; Show Is Not Going Off-Air!