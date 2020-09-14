Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Rupal Confirms Her Return; Says ‘There Can't Be SNS 2 Without Its Koki’

‘There Cannot Be SNS 2 Without Its Koki’

Rupal was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki."

The actress told the leading daily, "I'm a lot more flexible and fun. But even today, young girls tell me that they want a mother-in-law like Koki."

On Managing 2 Shows

When asked if she can manage two shows during the pandemic, she told the leading daily that she couldn't sleep the night when she was approached for SNS 2 as she prefers doing one show at a time, but the channel, Rajan Shahi and Rashami Sharma have assured her that they will figure out a way to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly.

Rupal’s Family Were Waiting For SNS 2

About the return of the show, Rupal said, "With many shows coming up with a second season, my family and I were waiting for SNS to carry forward its story. And as soon as the makers approached me, I said 'yes'."

The Actress Says…

She admits that she isn't in touch with her SNS team since the show ended three years ago, but is excited to reunite with them. She added, "Krishna Bhagwan ki saugandh, if season 2 is not a superhit, mere naam bhi Kokila Modi nahin."