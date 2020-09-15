Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Will Vishal Singh Be A Part Of It? Here’s What He Has To Say!

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is creating a huge buzz ever since the makers announced the second season. Rashami Sharma had earlier revealed that the key cast will feature in this season as well, and the Modi family will also be a part of the story. It is confirmed that Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohammad Nazim, Rupal Patel will be reprising their roles in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. When asked if Vishal Singh, who played the role of Jigar in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, will be reprising his role in season 2, he told TOI that he was approached for the show, but he is not sure of joining the show again.

The actor told the leading daily that he is okay doing a cameo but not much interested in doing a show. One reason for the same is that he was a part of the show for more than six years. Also, currently, he said that he is busy with other work assignments, which involve a lot of travelling, which might not allow him to take up the show.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I got a call from the makers for the same, and we had a conversation about it. As of now, I am not sure about joining the show again. I am okay doing a cameo but not much interested in doing a show of which I have already been a part of before. I was part of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' for more than six years."

He further added, "Right now, I am busy with other work assignments, which involve a lot of travelling. So, it will not be possible for me to invest my whole time in doing a daily soap. Also, even if I put that aside, I would want to do something new, and not something which I have already done in the past. It should give me an opportunity to show my versatility."

