Saath Nibhana Saathiya Actress Bhavini's Fiance Surprises Her With Filmy Proposal; Duo Engaged (Vid)

Last year in December, Bhavini Purohit, who became popular with her role of Radha in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, announced her relationship with blogger and Mumbai-based businessman Dhaval Dave. Recently, the actress was surprised with Dhaval's filmy proposal. The duo also got engaged.

Bhavini shared the video of their engagement on her Instagram and captioned it as, " Dream Proposal ❣️ I said YES 💫🥂 @dhavalmavreck...It finally happened 🤩 ..!It has been sucha a journey for both of Us, so many crazy ups and downs, you can't even begin to imagine♥️ You are most beautiful thing happened to me // I feel different, I feel free, I can fall in love with you again and again, more & more everyday if that is even possible , you have literally done everything and have gone a way beyond just for small things i love!" - (sic)

Bhavini further wrote, "A guy who never remembers anything, remembers everything about ME ONLY and Does everything for ME 💯 // I am forever Grateful, to have you by my side,with me always and forever in life. BABE , You're the reason i breathe,you're the stars in my sky, I wouldn't want this in any other way- You're just Perfect 💋Love you always MORE , Can't wait to take you along with me on this journey Babe. Special Thanks to everyone in fanily for helping @dhavalmavreck to surprise me // Forever Thankful 🎉." - (sic)

In the video, Dhaval is telling how he had been preparing for this day. He was seen in a dulha avatar - he wearing a cream shewarni and shehra. As soon as Bhavini arrived Dhaval surprised her by performing to Salman Khan's songs. His family and friends too joined him in dancing. The actress was completely surprised with Dhaval's sweet gesture and was almost in 'happy' tears.

The couple had a roka ceremony on December 12, 2019. Apparently, they will be tying the knot this year. When asked as to how she met Dhaval, Bhavini was quoted by BT as saying, "My family had been looking for a prospective groom for me, while I was busy with my professional commitments. My father introduced me to Dhaval around seven months ago and told us that we should get to know each other first. Fortunately, we hit it off instantly and told our parents that we were ready to take our relationship to the next level."

She further added, "So, technically, it is an arranged marriage. Though we haven't decided on a date yet, I plan to get married this year. We will start planning for the big day after March."

