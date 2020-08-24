Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Kokilaben Aka Rupal Reacts To Her Dialogues' Hilarious Viral Rap

Rupal Patel On Her Role Kokila In Saath Nibhana Saathiya

Regarding her role Kokila in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Rupal was quoted by TOI as saying, "Kokila was the role of a lifetime, and I have the deepest gratitude for the show's makers and the channel. There is a moment, an incident or a character in an artiste's life, that becomes a milestone. Kokila is that for me. It's such a lively character. People appreciate it for various things - her voice, authority, look and the way she balanced her two bahus, who were as different as chalk and cheese. She is your ideal saas. The show and the characters' simplicity is what connected with viewers."

Rupal On Her Viral Rap

About the song, she said, "My sister-in-law sent me a message about it. Later my co-actor, Rhea Sharma sent me the rap. My immediate reaction was surprise and shock. I was perplexed about how Yashraj got this clip since I never sang on the show. Later, I realised that it's a rap and he has used my dialogues for it (laughs!)."

The Actress Spoke To Yashraj Mukhate

She said that she liked the song so much that she asked a few friends for his number, spoke to him and expressed her gratitude. She further added that she is humbled and grateful for Smriti (Irani) madam for liking it.

The Actress Says…

Rupal added that she is not on any social media platforms as she doesn't want to be distracted when she is working. She added that her world is the screenplay and the show on the set.

She feels that a viewer expresses his appreciation in many ways and it can be funny also. Rupal added that she never gets offended with memes or mashups of her character. She also believes that only prominent characters or personalities become a subject of memes or caricatures, and she is proud that Kokilaben is one of them.

‘A True Artiste Should Not Have Any Ego’

She concluded by saying, "A true artiste should not have any ego. Main mitti ka patra hoon jo kisi bhi character mein fit ho jaaye. Ek artiste tab tak zinda hai jab tak uske kaan mein taaliyon ki goonj padhti rahegi. Phir chahe woh comedy ke zariye ho ya kisi aur emotion ke."