Lovey Sasan Blessed With A Baby Boy; Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pavitra Punia & Others Congratulate

Lovey Sasan, who became a household name with her role of Paridhi in Star Plus' popular show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, got married to Bangalore-based businessman, Koushik Krishnamurthi in February 2019. The couple became proud parents to a boy on February 19, 2020.

Lovey and Koushik have named their little prince, Royce. The Saathiya actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Royce is God's most special gift to us, and words cannot describe our feeling. We are very thankful to the doctors who ensured that I had an easy delivery."

The couple had kept the news of pregnancy under wraps. It was only recently, after the arrival of the baby, that the actress shared a few throwback pictures in which she was seen flaunting her baby bump. In the pictures, which looks like the baby shower ceremony, Lovey and Koushik are seen complementing each other in traditional green outfits. Lovey looked radiant in a green silk sari and captioned the picture as, "Blessed beyond measure ♥️🙌🏻🧿." Koushik too shared a few pictures and had captioned it as, "Captions aren't suitable to describe this feeling 😎 🧿 🧿."

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, her friends from the television industry - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Yukti Kapoor, Kishwer Merchant and Adaa Khan showered with congratulatory messages.

Bhavini Purohit wrote, "@loveysasan @koushik_koush Yayay congragulations💛 So so Happy For you both ....😍," Pisal Kajal commented, "Touchwood." While Uppekha wrote, "So so over the moon to hear the news!!! 🎊 💙💙 Congratulations darling!!! Congrats Koush!!! I can't wait to meet the little one!!!;" Pavitra Punia commented, "Oh my lord .... god bless you lovey 😇😘😍❤️."

