Saath Nibhana Saathiya Makers To Come Up With Season 2; Devoleena & Rupal To Be A Part Of It?

Star Plus had launched Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 10 years ago which made the characters of the show, especially, Gopi, Kokila and Rashi played by Gia Manek/Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel and Rucha Hasabnis household names. The show is still remembered for Gopi bahu and Kokila's heavy and powerful dialogues. The show was back in news just a few days ago, as an online creator Yashraj Mukhate, created a rap 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?' out of Kokilaben's dialogues. The video became viral and netizens created hilarious memes on the rap and characters of the show. These things have now made the producers announce the second season of the show!

Yes, you read it right! The producer of the show Rashmi Sharma told Mumbai Mirror, "Saathiya has been a talking point since its launch in 2010. During the lockdown, its reruns were widely watched and that made us believe this is a good time to bring it back with a new season. Its recall value is still very strong. There will be many new characters and a twist in the storyline, but it will remain a family show and be driven by relationships."

When asked if Kokilaben will be back, the producer said that Saathiya can't return without Modi family, so Kokilaben and Gopi will be back!

The producer also confirmed to ETimes TV that Rupal and Devoleena will be reprising their roles once again. Also, the makers are also on a hunt for new faces. A source close to Devoleena said, "Devoleena won't be able to divulge much details at the moment."

