Saath Nibhana Saathiya Producer Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says He & Sharad Malhotra Share Health Tips

Recently, Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra tested positive for COVID-19 and he is under quarantine. Now, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 producer (Rashmi Sharma's husband) Pawan Kumar Marut has tested positive for Coronavirus. He is in self-quarantine and revealed that he talks to Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra for an hour every day and they share health tips.

Pawan revealed to TOI how he contracted the virus and said, "I had met a friend for some work around 10 days ago. The following day, I left for Lucknow and then to Ayodhya to visit Ram Mandir. On my return to Mumbai, my friend told me that he was unwell and that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. I immediately underwent a test, which came in positive. I have mild symptoms as of now. I got the person who was with me throughout the visit tested for coronavirus, too. Fortunately, his result is negative."

The producer is currently staying separately from his wife Rashmi and twin boys to recover from COVID-19. He further said, "Sharad and I talk to each other for an hour every day and share nuskhe and health tips. I am taking it easy for the next few days."

For the uninitiated, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will premiere on October 19. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel and Mohammad Nazim will be seen reprising the roles of Gopi bahu, Kokilaben and Ahem Modi. It is also being said that Mohammad will be seen playing dual role in the show. Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain will play the new leads- Anant and Gehna in the show.

Also Read: Naagin 5 Actor Sharad Malhotra Tests Positive For COVID-19; Wife Ripci Tests Negative