      Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Vandana Vithlani Suffers Financial Crisis; Sells Rakhis To Make Money

      Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Vandana Vithlani, who was seen in Hamari Bahu Silk as Janki Joshi, is suffering from financial crunch due to pending dues and no-work phase. The actress revealed that she is selling customised rakhis online to make money as her savings have exhausted.

      While talking to TOI, Vandana revealed that she shot from May to October 2019, but was paid for a month. Her dues run into lakhs of rupees. She had also shot for another show, which shut down in two months. The actress said that she auditioned for shows in January, but everything is in standstill due to the pandemic and lockdown.

      Vandana was quoted by TOI as saying, "I shot from May to October 2019, but have been paid only for the month of May. My dues run into lakhs of rupees. It's been more than a year without any payment and I have exhausted all my savings. I had bagged a role in 'Musakaan' in November 2019, but it shut down in two months. I was paid for that show, but how long would it last? I have now started making rakhis and selling them online to keep myself engaged and also make some money. Obviously, I am not earning much, but anything is good at this point."

      The actress further added that even her husband is out of work and their finances have taken a hit. The actress said, "My husband, Vipul, is a theatre artiste, and he, too, is out of work owing to the pandemic. I had auditioned for shows in January, but everything came to a standstill. Our finances have taken a hit. We also have to manage our children's school and college fees. I am just waiting for some project to come my way."

      It has to be recalled that the cast and crew of Hamari Bahu Silk have been fighting for their outstanding dues. Zaan Khan, the lead actor of the show, had revealed to the leading daily that they have been requesting the makers to clear their dues since past five-six months, but in vain. He also revealed that they have stopped taking our calls.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 15:47 [IST]
