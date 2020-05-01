Sahil Anand Remembers Rishi Kapoor: ‘He Used To Address Me As Beta, I Will Miss Him A Lot’

After Irrfan Khan's death, Rishi Kapoor's demise has left the industry shocked. Several celebrities paid tribute to the departed Bollywood legend. In the same vein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Sahil Anand, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in Student Of The Year (2012), fondly remembered the late actor in an interview with ETimes.

Sahil said, “Rishi Kapoor ji was a very down to earth person. He would call me for breakfast and lunch on the sets even though I was a nobody. There were a few other actors on the sets who had done not so great work in life as compared to Rishi sir, they used to behave arrogant and they never bothered to speak to me, but he always spoke to me.”

He went on to add, “These other actors would sit with us on the same table and never spoke to me. However, Rishi sir always chatted with me and had fun conversations. He used to ask about my background and how I joined the industry and would often guide me. He was very humble. He would share stories from his shooting days and about other actors. He was a very nice soul. He used to address me as beta. I will miss him a lot.”

The Bigg Boss 10 contestant also revealed that while working on SOTY, he would always seek the legendary actor for career advice. “He always told me that beta whatever you do in life give your 100 percent, never stop working hard. I don't have anyone in the industry so he would guide me. He would say that work with your heart and honesty and you will go a long way. I am just trying to do the same and follow his suggestions,” said Sahil.

