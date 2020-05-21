Sajid Nadiadwala Provides Financial Help To Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Lightman Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the lockdown in place in India to prevent its spread is taking a big toll on the entertainment industry, particularly the television business. A number of TV shows have gone off air and many other projects have been put on hold. The pandemic has resulted in unemployment and financial difficulties TV actors and crew members as all shoots stand canceled for many months now. But the worst affected ones happen to be the daily wage workers such as lights, makeup, production, and unit boys.

Many industry big wigs have come forward to help the fraternity members during the ongoing crisis. In the same vein, Sajid Nadiadwala has extended monetary aid to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lightman Ghulam Sattar after getting to know about his financial distress through an online article.

A source close to the development revealed, "The filmmaker had asked his manager to personally look into the matter and when Sattar was called by him, he couldn't hold back his tears. He told his manager how they were struggling on a daily basis for basic needs. Sajid came to an awareness of Sattar's situation, he was baffled as he didn't have money for food and that he would survive of people's offerings of food. An amount of Rs. 10,000 was transferred to Sattar on an immediate basis. Sattar isn’t the first who Sajid has helped, the filmmaker is taking care of 400 such workers who have been working on his film projects.”

For the unversed, Ghulam, aged 54 had to quit working a few years ago due to physical ailments. But post recovering from a surgery, he had just resumed working back in January as a lightman on Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai when the pandemic bought everything to a grinding halt. This led to him facing a very hard time financially where he couldn’t even afford two square meals.

ALSO READ: Hamari Bahu Silk Payment Row: Kriti Sanon Supports The Cast & Crew; Asks CINTAA To Help